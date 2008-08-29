The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Square Enix Plans To Take Over Tecmo

Today at 1pm Japan Time, Square Enix will be outlining its plans for a friendly takeover troubled game maker Tecmo. Square Enix's takeover would help the company gain a stronger foothold in the U.S. market with popular Tecmo titles like the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive games. What's more, Tecmo's games will help strengthen Square Enix's current portfolio, which is heavily dependent on RPGs.

This isn't the first time Square Enix has moved in on a beleaguered company. In August 2005, Square Enix acquired Taito and wholly owned the company as a subsidiary by September 2005.

    Squeenaitecmo? (Square + Enix + Taito + Tecmo)

    WE AS KOTAKU READERS MUST COME UP WITH A NEW NAME!

