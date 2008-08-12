Square Enix SELLS A Million Copies of Dragon Quest V

Back in late July, Square Enix announced it had shipped a million copies of title Dragon Quest V in Japan. Now Square Enix is back with another DQV announcement: The company has sold a million copies of the DS remake, which went on sale July 17th in Japan. Let this be a lesson to everyone! Shipped and sold are not the same.
『ドラクエIV』をしのぐペースで大台を突破 [Famitsu]
