Square Enix's Private Party Currently In Full Swing. The cleverly named DKΣ3713 event is currently blowin' up in Shinjuku right now, giving Square Enix Members a chance to check out the publisher's latest wares. And, yes, we are well aware of all that REMAKE7 nonsense that will probably just lead to broken hearts. Regardless, keep your eyes peeled for Final Fantasy related news, should it break.