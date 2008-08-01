The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Square Enix's Sales Down, Profits Slightly Up

Square Enix has released its financial statement, showing that first quarter net sales for the 2009 financial year are down 9 percent compared to Q1 last year. Here's the number comparison: ¥29.77 billion ($US 276 million) for Q1 2009 vs. ¥33.74 billion ($US 313.4 million) for Q1 2008. Profits were up slightly though with a net income of ¥2.88 billion ($US 26.75 million) from last year's ¥2.73 billion ($US 25.25 million).

Draw your own conclusions about that Final Fantasy XIII on Xbox 360 announcement.

