Square Enix's Sales Down, Profits Slightly Up

Square Enix has released its financial statement, showing that first quarter net sales for the 2009 financial year are down 9 percent compared to Q1 last year. Here's the number comparison: ¥29.77 billion ($US 276 million) for Q1 2009 vs. ¥33.74 billion ($US 313.4 million) for Q1 2008. Profits were up slightly though with a net income of ¥2.88 billion ($US 26.75 million) from last year's ¥2.73 billion ($US 25.25 million).

Draw your own conclusions about that Final Fantasy XIII on Xbox 360 announcement.