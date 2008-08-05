'Steve Jobs, Not A Gamer'

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

When you say "Apple", gaming is probably the last thing that comes to mind here. And id's John Carmack thinks he knows why:

The truth is Steve Jobs doesn't care about games. This is going to be one of those things that I say something in an interview and it gets fed back to him and I'm on his shithead list for a while on that, until he needs me to do something else there. But I think that that's my general opinion. He's not a gamer... It's difficult to ask somebody to get behind something they don't really believe in. I mean obviously he believes in the music and the iTunes and that whole side of things, and the media side of things, and he gets it and he pushes it and they do wonderful things with that, but he's not a gamer. That's just the bottom line about it.

That doesn't mean that Carmack is down on the iPhone or anything as a gaming platform, he just doesn't think gaming is priority numero uno for Jobs. So there you have it. John Carmack thinks Steve Jobs isn't a gamer. Who doesn't agree with that?

  • MrJ Guest

    not much of a business man if he turns his back on the billions that is in the gaming industry.

    0
  • twelve dogs Guest

    it's not just that they don't care about games, they *really* don't give a shit. Valve hit the same thing a year or so ago, that's why the hl2 engine and all it's children don't run on macs. It's not like it would be hard for them to hire 5 or 6 cluey people to grease the wheels for companies interested on developing for the mac, it'd be pretty cheap for them. However their opinion is " if you want to develop for the mac, you are on your own, we won't even give you hints ".

    0

