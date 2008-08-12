Street Fighter Alpha Coming To PSN

So The Street Fighter HD beta didn't hit the PSN. Cry me a river, PS3 owners. It's not like you're not being adequately compensated, what with Capcom just announcing that Street Fighter Alpha/Zero is to be released as part of this Thursday's PlayStation Network update. Sure, it won't boast meticulously redrawn sprites or fan-created soundtracks, but you know what? It'll be out, and you'll be able to buy it, which is more than we can say for the never-going-to-actually-be-released SFIIHD.

STREET FIGHTER - SURPRISE! [Capcom]