Street Fighter Alpha Coming To PSN

So The Street Fighter HD beta didn't hit the PSN. Cry me a river, PS3 owners. It's not like you're not being adequately compensated, what with Capcom just announcing that Street Fighter Alpha/Zero is to be released as part of this Thursday's PlayStation Network update. Sure, it won't boast meticulously redrawn sprites or fan-created soundtracks, but you know what? It'll be out, and you'll be able to buy it, which is more than we can say for the never-going-to-actually-be-released SFIIHD.
STREET FIGHTER - SURPRISE! [Capcom]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink