The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Street Fighter IV Comes Out When Street Fighter: The Movie Does

When's Street Fighter IV hitting arcades? Now! When's it hitting home consoles? Uh...eh...no idea. Oh, wait! We do have an idea. SF movie producer Patrick Aiello says it'll be March 2009. Which is the same time the upcoming Street Fighter movie - The Legend of Chun-Li - is due for release. Sure, they have little/nothing to do with each other (fairly sure Kristin Kreuk's not hiding anything downstairs, for starters), but they're both called Street Fighter, so the guys in marketing probably figure it can't hurt.

Street Fighter Movie to Coincide with Street Fighter IV Launch [GameDaily]

Comments

  • Superman Guest

    Kristin Kreuk is very very very beautiful woman and actress!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    The new Street Fighter is a very blockbuster movie!!

    I Love Kristin!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles