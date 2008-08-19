Street Fighter IV Comes Out When Street Fighter: The Movie Does

When's Street Fighter IV hitting arcades? Now! When's it hitting home consoles? Uh...eh...no idea. Oh, wait! We do have an idea. SF movie producer Patrick Aiello says it'll be March 2009. Which is the same time the upcoming Street Fighter movie - The Legend of Chun-Li - is due for release. Sure, they have little/nothing to do with each other (fairly sure Kristin Kreuk's not hiding anything downstairs, for starters), but they're both called Street Fighter, so the guys in marketing probably figure it can't hurt.

