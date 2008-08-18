Street Fighter IV, Now At Crown Casino

Reader Jesse's keen eyes spotted a pair of arcade machines set up next to the entry of the "Galactic Circus", a video arcade situated in Melbourne's Crown Casino. Yes, that's Street Fighter IV, and for $2 you too can enjoy its fierce fearsomeness.

In Jesse's words: "Best thing is, this place never closes, so If I get the urge to play as Guile, I can get my 'Sonic Booms' on at 3AM". You can find a second shot after the jump.