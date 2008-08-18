Street Fighter IV, Now At Crown Casino

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

sf4_crown.jpgReader Jesse's keen eyes spotted a pair of arcade machines set up next to the entry of the "Galactic Circus", a video arcade situated in Melbourne's Crown Casino. Yes, that's Street Fighter IV, and for $2 you too can enjoy its fierce fearsomeness.

In Jesse's words: "Best thing is, this place never closes, so If I get the urge to play as Guile, I can get my 'Sonic Booms' on at 3AM". You can find a second shot after the jump.

  • Joel Guest

    As "Jesse's" little brother I showed him... no credit to me :(
    And by the way it closes at 2.
    No 3am sonic booms for you =p

  • GmBH Guest

    Just went down and played it with some friends from work, I loved it but I think they should put a film grain pass over it to bring the art together.

    I couldn't believe that of all the people at the Galactic Circus (about 25) we were the only ones playing a fighting game. There was no line for SFIV or anyone even partly interested.

  • watchman Guest

    im very much interested play the latest SF series...
    havent played any arcade game since high school...
    ima need to brush up on the moves tho...

