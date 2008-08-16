Street Fighter IV's Akuma In Action



We only just discovered earlier today that Street fighter villain Akuma. known in Japan as Gouki, would be showing up from time to time to try and kick particular skilled arcade-players' asses, and now we've found direct-feed footage of Akuma completely failing to do just that. One of the scariest fighting game opponents of all time, beaten to death by a Frenchman. What has the world come to?

SF4: Direct feed of Gouki in action!!!! [The Street Fighter Blog via the Shoryuken Forums]