To recap: the PAL Virtual Consoles sometimes run a little thing called the Hanabi Festival. Means a bunch of rare, usually Japan-only games get made available for a limited time. Well, they've kicked off another one this week, and the update's a cracker. While one of the games has already made an appearance - Mario 2 - the other is a sight for sore eyes. It's Super Mario RPG. Yeah, Super Mario RPG. Which never, ever graced these southern shores, so if you'll excuse me, I'm off to catch up with my good friend 1996.
Super Mario RPG Hits (PAL) Virtual Console
