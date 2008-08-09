Sorry about the headline containing only the game title, but developer Psyonix Studios didn't leave me much room for anything else. Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars is a game that combines automotive acrobatics with soccer, coming to the PlayStation Network early this Fall. While there'll be mini-games and single player matches for the loners out there, the game will feature extensive multiplayer community support, with team and league play, stat-tracking, trophies, and the ability to upload game videos directly to YouTube. This will probably be the last time I refer to this game by its full name. I hereby dub this game Battle-Cars. Hit the jump for the full, lengthy press release!

El Segundo, Calif.- Aug. 8, 2008 Psyonix Studios today announced Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars, an arena-based online vehicle sports game for PLAYSTATION(r) Network that brings together animated vehicles in sports-like gameplay.

The game features vehicles with incredible physics-based maneuverability, including boosters for launching high into the air or accelerating at break-neck speed on the ground. In the air, cars can roll, flip, jump, dodge or spin. In this team-based soccer-inspired game, the vehicles manoeuvre to perform breathtaking saves, awe-inspiring shots on goal, and gruesome demolishes of opponent cars. These abilities, combined with the players' own creativity, create a unique and thrilling experience every time.

Wide-ranging community involvement is supported through team and league play, as well as extensive statistical tracking, rankings, and rewards for individuals and teams. The game features mini-games and single player matches as well as team and league matches and scrimmage matches online. Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars will also feature PLAYSTATION(r)3 computer entertainment system trophies and players will be able to upload videos of their most exciting games to YouTube.

"It takes a pretty special game to carry such a lengthy title and be able to hold its head high amongst games with much shorter names," commented Dave Hagewood, Director of Development at Psyonix Studios. "Thankfully, we don't have to worry about fitting this title on a package."

Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket-Powered Battle-Cars is expected to be available in early fall 2008.