Suspect Arrested In San Antonio EB Murder

In January 2007 we reported on the murder of Amber Belken, a 24-year-old EB manager for a San Antonio, Texas area EB Games store. Belken entered her store around 9AM on January 29th, 2007 only be be found dead - suffocated with a plastic bag - around 2PM when EB managers arrived on the scene to see why she hadn't been answering the phone. Now, over a year and a half later, police finally have a suspect in custody.

23-year-old Geovany Rivera, recently named to the marshal's 15 most-wanted list, was arrested late last night by the U.S. Marshalls Service at a cousin's house in Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. Rivera. a former EB Games employee, had long been a suspect in the case, with one witness having told the police that the suspect approached him on the morning before the crime suggesting they rob the store. Homicide detectives applied for a warrant to do DNA test on Rivera this past January after a short black hair had been found near the body.

Rivera was in a federal holding facility in Laredo as of late last night, from which he will be transferred to Bexar County to face charges of capital murder, along with two unrelated counts of sexual assualt stemming from unrelated incidents. On the arrest, deputy marshal and lead investigator Bobby Hogeland described the suspect's reaction as "very surprised".

"He thought he was going to evade the law, but that wasn't the case," Hogeland said...But, he noted, though the arrest brings some satisfaction, Belken's parents "are still going to have to live with this for a long, long time."

It should be noted that this particular case resulted in one of the largest rewards in San Antonio's history - $US 100,000, $US 95,000 of which was put up from EB Games.



Suspect in EB Games killing arrested [My San Antonio News - Thanks Jason]

[Image]