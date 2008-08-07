Swedish Plant Destruction Blamed On... Grand Theft Auto (Apparently!)

From killing sprees to the decay of society, Grand Theft Auto has been blamed for a lot of things. Add destroying plants. Swedish park supervisor Gert Axelsson is tired of the plants being destroyed in the park he oversees in Lulea, northern Sweden. "I am very much considering getting surveillance", says Axelsson. And what does he blame for the plant destruction and increased vandalism? GTA "where you wreak havoc in the city". He's totally right, you know. Because the potted plant mission is my favourite. Heck, I've been kicking over plants all week. Whenever I see a flower bed, I immediately think uproot uproot. Just like I was taught in GTA. We're surprised that people are just catching onto this now. People are so slow sometimes.

