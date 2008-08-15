Tales of Vesperia Is Xbox 360's Fastest Selling Game In Japan

Sure, Namco Bandai's latest Tales RPG had to settle for a fourth place finish, but it faced strong competition. Phantasy Star Portable, with its Monster Hunter Portable-like appeal, still holds down the number one spot, with the newest Fire Emblem and Rhythm Tengoku Gold placing and showing, respectively, with well over one hundred thousand units sold. Tales of Vesperia's 100K-plus debut week is certainly going to move some Xbox 360s in Japan, as gamers there were lining up en masse to secure the 360 exclusive RPG.

Not much in the way of new, notable entries, but it would appear that Metal Gear Solid 4 won't be returning to the top 30 any time soon. Maybe when that "Best Price" version hits.

01. Phantasy Star Portable (PSP) - 148,000 / 490,000

02. Fire Emblem: Shin Ankoku Ryuu to Hikari no Ken (DS) - 145,000 / NEW

03. Rhythm Tengoku Gold (DS) - 130,000 / 343,000

04. Tales of Vesperia (Xbox 360) - 108,000 / NEW

05. Dragon Quest V: Tenkuu No Hanayome (DS) - 73,000 / 1,019,000

06. Sangokushi Taisen Ten (DS) - 33,000 / NEW

07. Summon Night 2 (DS) - 30,000 / NEW

08. Wii Fit (Wii) - 27,000 / 2,470,000

09. Mario Kart Wii (Wii) - 23,000 / 1,656,000

10. Soulcalibur IV (PS3) - 23,000 / 97,000