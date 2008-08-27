Target - No Warcraft? Here, Try This Poorly Kitten

Gamers - the next time the game you want is sold out, rest assured that Target has got your back.

With their highly experienced games experts in combination with a multi-million dollar expert system derived from US Military AI tech, the retail giant is able to calculate the exact alternative to scratch your gaming itch.

Or not. It seems that at least one store is convinced that if you can't partake of massively multiplayer online action roleplaying in darkest Azeroth via the World of Warcraft Battlechest then the next best things is.. er, looking after sick virtual pets in Paws & Claws Pet Vet 2: Healing Hands.

Sure, its funny this way around, but wait until you see what happens when an old lady goes in to buy Animal Crossing for her six year old granddaughter and ends up coming home with Dead Space...

[Thanks to: Bobby the Best Buy Guy]