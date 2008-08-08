Tasty Guitar Hero II Cake

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

gh2cake.jpgWhat's better than playing Guitar Hero? Eating one of the game's controllers in cake form! The tasty treat above is the physical manifestation of this very idea, and it's a glorious one at that. The creator even went to the trouble of including a tutorial, and a bunch of images of the process.

FYI, the cake was actually made in November of last year, going by the dates on the photos. Thanks to reader Pete for letting everyone else know about it!

Bringing back the past - Cake Tutorial [I'm not charming, thanks Pete] Guitar Hero II Cake [Flickr]

  • HotDamn! Guest

    Birthday's on Sunday Kotaku Au. Anyone up for making me a black Les Paul?? Hehehe....

