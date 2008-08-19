Team Fortress 2 Gets New Game Mode, Maps

Sick of Valve's water-torture Heavy updates? We were. Just a little. Was starting to feel like a dojo, and boy, are we all dojoed out. So it's great to see the proverbial floodgates open with this latest announcement, because not only are they introducing an all-new gameplay mode into the game - Arena mode - but five new maps to go along with it. Arena's designed for small, quick, tactical engagements, and will take place on new (well, newish) maps that emphasise this new approach. Three of the maps are existing ones that have been remade to suit Arena (Well, Granary, Badlands), while the other two - Lumberyard and Ravine - are all new (and are pictured below).

