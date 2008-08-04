Team Fortress 2 Getting A 'New Type Of Environment'

Team Fortress 2 sure looks gorgeous, but nearly a year on from release, it's also looking...well, not stale, but perhaps overly familiar. So Valve are going to be adding not just new levels to the game, but new "environments". While the obvious possibilities are things like "snow levels" and "forest levels", it'd be neat if Valve messed around with weather as well - a snow level where falling snow not only obscured your vision, but slowed your outside movement would add a little spice to the tactical recipe.

