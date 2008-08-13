Team Fortress 2 Heavy Update Hits Next Tuesday

Valve announced today that the "Heavy Update", which it describes as "the largest update to Team Fortress 2 since it was first released", will be rolling out via Steam next week, August 19. The Heavy-focused revision will bring with it new maps, new Achievements, new game modes and a special installment of the "Meet the Team" video series. That means the Heavy class will finally get his new weapon load out, as the Medic and Pyro have already done.

The developer is dolling out details on the Heavy Update throughout the week, with today's news drip focusing on a new officially released community map. Steel, a capture map, was created by Jamie "Fishbus" Manson. It will join a new map for the Payload game mode and five new maps for the unnamed new game mode.

Details on how the Heavy will be updated in TF2 haven't been revealed yet, but the goal, according to the game's official blog, was to "make the Heavy more viable when he has no Medic to pair with". Sounds, well, heavy.

Team Fortress 2: A Heavy Update [Steam]