The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Team Fortress 2 Heavy's First Unlockable Weapon Revealed

Valve updated the Team Fortress 2 "Heavy Update" page today to reveal the first of the Heavy class's unlockable weapons, the KGB. Backronymed in appropriately broken English as the Killing Gloves of Boxing, they'll give the Heavy five seconds of critical hits, should he take out some poor chump with the KGBs. Sounds like a win-win to us, despite their slower punching speed.

The "Heavy Update" promo site also shows off the names, but not the details, of the Heavy's new Achievements. Those details may be under wraps until Team Fortress 2's new mode is revealed. We're hoping it has something to do with eating, as the Heavy has at least four gastronomically themed Achievements — Don't Touch Sandvich, Borscht Belt, Icing On The Cake and Konspicuous Konsumption.

The Killing Gloves of Boxing [Steam]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles