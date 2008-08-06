Team Ico In No Rush To Finish Current Game

Team Ico's current project may well be really, really good, but you know what else? It's also most likely a really, really long way off, with Fumito Ueda telling gamesTM that tiii-iiiaaii-mme, is on his side. Yes it is.

I'm not feeling any pressure at the moment because time is not critical yet...Production has not reached the critical stage. The company is very reasonable thanks to my achievements in the past. So, although I do get pressurised, that's not happened yet [on the current project] , and that's something I feel gratitude for, that the company gives us the opportunity to focus by giving us time.

Reasonable? REASONABLE? Goddamnit, Sony, you get in there, and you crack that whip. On a related topic, Ueda also said that, given the time, he'd love to someday work on a small-scale game for the PSN. Yes. Given the time.

