According to game site SDTEKKEN, Tekken 6 Bloodline Rebellion is apparently incoming. The game will officially be announced later next month in Tokyo, is an upgraded version of Tekken 6 and is slated for a December release in Japan. That's all that's known about the updated Tekken 6 at the moment. Stay tuned.

TEKKEN 6 BLOODLINE REBELLION Revealed! [SD Tekken][Pic]