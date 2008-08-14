Tenchu 4 Answers Ninja Cat Gameplay Prayers

From Software and Acquire are bringing Tenchu-style ninja action to the Wii with Tenchu 4, the eleventh game in the series. This promotional clip, via Insert Credit, shows that Acquire is on the right track, finally letting us take control of kitties for some of the game's stealthier sections. It would appear that ninja-trained cats needs a bit of coercion to enter stealth mode, but when they do, expect serious pussy action.