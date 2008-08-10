TF2: The Dark Snipe

This picture (full size on the jump) is so massive its going to collapse on itself and form a black hole of win. The image is taken from the TF2 "Meet the
Spy Sniper" trailer (at 0:28). It was the clear winner in a one-upsmanship photoshop contest at the Facepunch Studios Forums, about two weeks ago. (Warning, some of the other pics are pretty tasteless.)
Alright, commence with your lines/puns from "The Dark Knight". I'm the only guy in America who hasn't seen it. We had to see frickin "Stepbrothers" instead when a bunch of friends went out last week.
Who is Next on the Sniper's Hitlist? [Facepunch Studios Forums, via Ubercharged]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink