TF2: The Dark Snipe

dark_snipe.jpgThis picture (full size on the jump) is so massive its going to collapse on itself and form a black hole of win. The image is taken from the TF2 "Meet the Spy Sniper" trailer (at 0:28). It was the clear winner in a one-upsmanship photoshop contest at the Facepunch Studios Forums, about two weeks ago. (Warning, some of the other pics are pretty tasteless.)

Alright, commence with your lines/puns from "The Dark Knight". I'm the only guy in America who hasn't seen it. We had to see frickin "Stepbrothers" instead when a bunch of friends went out last week.

Who is Next on the Sniper's Hitlist? [Facepunch Studios Forums, via Ubercharged]

