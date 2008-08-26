Thanks, Guys - In July, we posted about Zak Touilii, a disabled Australian teenager whose PS3 and games - donated by the Make A Wish foundation - had been stolen by thieves who broke into his home. Was a bastardly act. One which has in turn generated a very un-bastardly response: we've heard a bunch of Kotaku commenters got together, raised some money and presented Zak with a cheque for $US 425. Which should go a long way towards restocking Zak's games library (Sony Aus having already replaced his PS3). To those of you who kicked in, thanks.