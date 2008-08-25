That Xbox 360 Phone? Sh*t's Fake, Yo

Caution, the whole thing looks like it's an ad for some Tony Hawk-branded Sidekick whateverthhell. Yay. We all got strung along for a free ad, but a hip-hop artist sold out to carry water for a skateboarder, so, that takes some of the sting out of being played like a fiddle for viral marketing. Twice.
Soulja Boy's "Tony Hawk Special Edition Sidekick LX [YouTube]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink