That Xbox 360 Phone? Sh*t's Fake, Yo

Via Reader Carlos T., here's Soulja Boy coppin' to the hoax. He never had an Xbox 360 Sidekick. Full confession comes at timestamp 1:00 of the above video.

Caution, the whole thing looks like it's an ad for some Tony Hawk-branded Sidekick whateverthhell. Yay. We all got strung along for a free ad, but a hip-hop artist sold out to carry water for a skateboarder, so, that takes some of the sting out of being played like a fiddle for viral marketing. Twice.

Soulja Boy's "Tony Hawk Special Edition Sidekick LX [YouTube]