That's Right, Warren Ellis Worked On Dead Space

Thought Dead Space sounded neat? The game sounds a whole lot neater. British author Warren Ellis (Transmetropolitan, Crooked Little Vein) has revealed in his mailing list that he's done some work on the space survival horror title. Writes Ellis:

Oh, I got released from an NDA the other day, so I can finally say that I wrote a bunch of the groundwork, backstory and structure on the forthcoming EA videogame DEAD SPACE, which recently got a comic prequel from the hands of Antony Johnston and Ben Templesmith. I believe there was at least one other writer on the project, but I'm sure there's some of me in there somewhere.

Very good! Dead Space just got that more interesting.

Thanks Austin for the tip!

