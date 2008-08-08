That's Right, Warren Ellis Worked On Dead Space

Thought Dead Space sounded neat? The game sounds a whole lot neater. British author Warren Ellis (Transmetropolitan, Crooked Little Vein) has revealed in his mailing list that he's done some work on the space survival horror title. Writes Ellis:

Oh, I got released from an NDA the other day, so I can finally say that I wrote a bunch of the groundwork, backstory and structure on the forthcoming EA videogame DEAD SPACE, which recently got a comic prequel from the hands of Antony Johnston and Ben Templesmith. I believe there was at least one other writer on the project, but I'm sure there's some of me in there somewhere.

Very good! Dead Space just got that more interesting.

