The $US 100,000 Madden Bet

Once was a day rappers could settle their fueds with bullets. That or lyrics. But that would be asking a little too much of Bow Wow & The Game, who are instead settling their beef (prompted by The Game's boast he was the world's best Madden player) via a game of...Madden 09. A game of Madden 09 which will be thrown straight up on YouTube, and which will see the loser donate $US 100,000 to the winner's charity of choice. Charity? Good deeds? This rap game's changed, yo.

