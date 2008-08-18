The 25 Reasons Gamers Annoy Non-Gamers

Justin over at Game With a Brain wrote up a list of 25 reasons gamers annoy non-gamers. Not sure if he's a non-gamer, as the knowledge is pretty specific. But I agree a lot of these are pretty palpable reasons I get hacked off at my own people. He should have thrown something in about inscrutable Asian MMOs. I get that it's an acquired taste but, really, blowing your own head off to activate your powers? Ummm ...

Here's the first 10. The other 15 are on the jump. The comments on Game With a Brain absolutely crucify the guy. I don't know if they get the point of the satire, but they take it way too seriously, and that could be reason No. 26

1. Halo is not a sport.

2. The controllers are indeed too complicated.

3. No, I have no clue what happened in Mega Man 4.

4. I don't need 502 ways to decapitate my opponent.

5. No, I do not need to read a FAQ to find all 502 ways.

6. Zelda games do not need to be hard edged.

7. Resident Evil 2 is not the best in the series.

8. Final Fantasy VII is the best Final Fantasy.

9. I find Wii Sports to be incredibly fun.

10. I own a PSP and have not installed custom firmware.

11. I really like Guitar Hero.

12. I don't really like drawing maps to play video games.

13. Madden Football is good enough.

14. Portal was a fun game and not a religion.

15. I need help playing games sometimes.

16. You are not persecuted.

17. Sorry, but dressing up as Cloud makes you a nerd.

18. $US 600 is a lot to play video games.

19. I will ask if you have Pac-Man or Donkey Kong.

20. I don't want to join a clan.

21. I like licenced games.

22. Game stories bore me.

23. I will not read a book or watch a film based on a video game.

24. I have no idea what a PokeMAN is.

25. I enjoy Bejeweled.

