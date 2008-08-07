The BioShock PS3 Trailer



While game site IGN says the PS3 version of BioShock will have "cleaner high resolution textures for every facet of the game", we can't really see difference from it and the Xbox 360/PC versions. Then again, maybe it's one of those you gotta play it things or one of those you gotta run them side-by-side things. We'll have to wait and see until October when the PS3 version's released.

[Via NeoGAF]