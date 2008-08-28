The Chief Export of Chuck Norris is Pain in New Video



This morning Crecente told you about the new Chuck Norris: Bring on the Pain cell phone game from Gameloft. Guess what? We got a video of it! In it we get to see all of the sheer terror Walker wreaks on the poor unsuspecting bad guys. Remember if you can see Chuck Norris, he can see you. If you can't see Chuck Norris, then you may be only seconds away from death. Just a note guys, the video doesn't have any sound, but it doesn't need any. You get to make all of the bone crunching round house kick noises yourself.