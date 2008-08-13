The Classification Board's Report On Australia's Edited Fallout 3

Here it is - the Classification Board's report on the edited version of Bethesda's Fallout 3. The refused classification from last month has been exchanged for an MA15+ and the advisories of "strong violence, drug references and coarse language". So, what can Australia expect (or not expect) from our super-special build? Sadly, the report is vague on details, but it looks like the art and names of a few drugs may have changed, and the action, not the effect, of taking drugs removed:

The drugs depicted are fictional; drugs are depicted as stylised icons on a menu with the drug use itself not depicted. Whilst navigating a post-apocalyptic futuristic landscape, players can invoke the use of a variety of "chems" listed by fictious names which include "Buff", "Rad-X", "Psycho" and "Ultrajet". Within the context of the game's narrative, the player may choose to make use of these "chems" to alter the physiological characteristics of their character in the game.

You might have noticed there's no mention of morphine, which leaves its existence up in the air.

The effects of taking drugs may also have changed, according to this snippet: "The Board .. found that relationship [sic]between drug use and the incentives and rewards is not such that it promotes or encourages the use of proscribed drugs". Like I said, it's a little vague. Seeing as Bethesda and Red Ant are staying silent on the issue, we'll have to wait for the game to come out before any apples-to-apples comparisons can be made.

Anyway, I've included the section regarding drug use from the report after the jump, if you'd like to read it in full. There's also an interesting perspective from the minority view, which felt the game still deserved an RC.