The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Dishwasher: Dead Samurai Game Modes Revealed

James Silva has taken time out from his busy coding schedule to blog about some of the different ways you will be able to slice foes in his XBLA kill 'em up The Dishwasher: Dead Samurai.

Story Mode is.. well, its the one with the plot (dunno - something about washing dishes and cutting people into small chunks), 14 levels worth of bad guy killing and guitar solos over 3 difficulty modes.

Dish Challenge is a combo-based mode that increases your score multiplier the longer you can maintain an unbroken run of murderous moves. Silva reckons he can score around the 500 million mark by trying to beat entire levels in just one continuous combo, so you'd better get practicing.

Arcade mode looks like the best for a quick fix of ultra violence - short one-roomed areas with themed sub-modes like 'Everyone takes 4x damage' and 'Monsters are only damaged while airborne'.

Crazy Modes [James Silva devblog]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles