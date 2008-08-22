The End Of A Man's Story, Told Through His Consoles

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

In January, we linked to a series that was being kicked off by The Morning News, in which writer Todd Levin would recount the story of his life through the various gaming console's he's owned. It was good, good reading. Well, it just wound up, so now's as good a time as any to link to it again, particularly seeing as he spends half the final chapter dwelling on the same love/hate relationship with this site that we have to fight through every goddamned day while we sip cold coffee, alone, and wonder why the hell we quit our part-time gigs in the video games department of Best Buy to work this dead-end beat.

Second Place is First to Lose [The Morning News]

