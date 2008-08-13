The Face of PS3? Sackboy

People are excited about LittleBigPlanet. No wonder the game's being pushed to push PS3s. Says marketeer for LBP Mark Valledor:

We want LittleBigPlanet to lead the charge into a new genre of gaming and turn Sackboy into the next emblematic character for the PS3... We have coined 2008 'the year of the PS3', and are confident that with the launch of LittleBigPlanet we will continue to see the momentum build throughout the end of this year and on to the next... This is a very big title for us.

It really is. You think it'll move PS3s?

