The First Lords of Shadow Trailer



Earlier this morning we broke the news that Konami had announced a new 3D action title called Lords of Shadow. With the announcement came this trailer which gives us very small insight on what the game is about. However, if you head over to their website you'll notice a very mysterious countdown. Even more mysterious is that MercurySteam, the makers of the game, say they don't know what the numbers are counting down to. To the end of the earth perhaps?