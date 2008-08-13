The First US Arcade With Street Fighter IV

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Here it is! This is apparently the first US arcade to have Street Fighter IV. It's in Southern California, which is good for people who live there, but bad news for people who live in Maine. Here's the details:

Super Arcade
1211 N. Grand Ave
Walnut, CA 91748
MAP

As game site SDTEKKEN points out, that's right across the street from Mt. San Antonio College and near a Jack In The Box. Above is a picture of a Jack In The Box to make you hungry.

First STREET FIGHTER IV Machine In The US! [SDTEKKEN][Pic]

