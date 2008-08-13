The First US Arcade With Street Fighter IV

Here it is! This is apparently the first US arcade to have Street Fighter IV. It's in Southern California, which is good for people who live there, but bad news for people who live in Maine. Here's the details:

Super Arcade

1211 N. Grand Ave

Walnut, CA 91748

MAP

As game site SDTEKKEN points out, that's right across the street from Mt. San Antonio College and near a Jack In The Box. Above is a picture of a Jack In The Box to make you hungry.

First STREET FIGHTER IV Machine In The US! [SDTEKKEN][Pic]