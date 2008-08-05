The Full Rock Revolution Setlist

A tipster who chooses to remain anonymous forwarded us an official Konami product availability email this morning, which came complete with an XLS file with the full track listing for their upcoming stab at the band-based rhythm genre, Rock Revolution. The good news? It's one of the more appealing track lists I've seen coming out of a rhythm game in quite awhile. It's only got 41 songs on it, but there are some real gems. Quiet Riot's "Cum On Feel The Noise", Ratt's "Round and Round", "Magic Man" by Heart, um..".Sk8er Boi"?

The bad news? I already have a set of instruments in my living room, and two games that have already explored many of these artists, if not the songs themselves. A very nice line up, but not enough to get me to take up more of my living room real estate. Hit the jump for the full set list, copied and pasted from the XLS file for that all-screwed up formatting feel.