The Full Rock Revolution Setlist

A tipster who chooses to remain anonymous forwarded us an official Konami product availability email this morning, which came complete with an XLS file with the full track listing for their upcoming stab at the band-based rhythm genre, Rock Revolution. The good news? It's one of the more appealing track lists I've seen coming out of a rhythm game in quite awhile. It's only got 41 songs on it, but there are some real gems. Quiet Riot's "Cum On Feel The Noise", Ratt's "Round and Round", "Magic Man" by Heart, um..".Sk8er Boi"?
The bad news? I already have a set of instruments in my living room, and two games that have already explored many of these artists, if not the songs themselves. A very nice line up, but not enough to get me to take up more of my living room real estate. Hit the jump for the full set list, copied and pasted from the XLS file for that all-screwed up formatting feel.
All The Small Things - blink-182
Chop Suey! - System Of A Down
Cum On Feel The Noize - Quiet Riot (Slade)
Dance, Dance - Fall Out Boy
Detroit Rock City - Kiss
Dr. Feelgood - Motley Crue
Highway Star - Deep Purple
Holy Wars... The Punishment Due - Megadeth
Pull Me Under - Dream Theater
Somebody Told Me - The Killers
Spoonman - Soundgarden
Stone Cold Crazy - Queen
The Joker And The Thief - Wolfmother
Spirit Of Radio - Rush
We're Not Gonna Take It - Twisted Sister
White Room - Cream
Youth Gone Wild - Skid Row
Dirty Little Secret - All American Rejects
Last Resort - Papa Roach
Round And Round - Ratt
Still Of The Night - Whitesnake
Are You Gonna Be My Girl - Jet
No One Like You - Scorpions
Diary Of Jane - Breaking Benjamin
Blitzkrieg Bop - The Ramones
Falling Away From Me - Korn
The End Of Heartache - Killswitch Engage
Run To The Hills - Iron Maiden
Walk - Pantera
Heading Out To The Highway - Judas Priest
Won't Get Fooled Again - The Who
Pain - Three Days Grace
All My Life - Foo Fighters
Am I Evil? - Diamond Head / Metallica
Bad Reputation - Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
Our Truth - Lacuna Coil
Sk8er Boi - Avril Lavigne
Kiss Me Deadly - Lita Ford
Magic Man - Heart
Paralyzer - Finger Eleven
Given Up - Linkin Park
