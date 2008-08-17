The Godfather II: Trailer



Even though it got very repetitive and ultimately fell short of my expectations, and others', I still played The Godfather: The Game to 100 percent completion. After seeing this and reading A.J.'s impressions, I'm willing to give EA another shot with The Godfather II, seen here in the debut trailer that released earlier today. The intimidation animations and gunfire executions look like reprises from the first title, but you get a look at the "Don's View" map, which takes the game's flow away from a roam-the-streets looking-for-trouble model and into a more subtle, decision-making context. Plus, I love period pieces. And Fredo's moustache.