The Great Virtual Console Switcheroo

As pointed out by Wired, over the past week or so, a number of publishers made announcements regarding today's Virtual Console lineup. Capcom said we'd get Mega Man 1, SNK said we'd get Samurai Shodown II and Hudson said we'd be getting Ys Book I & II. Instead, we got the shitty Mega Drive version of Sonic and Splatterhouse. Not the worst update, sure, but nowhere near as awesome as the one we were promised. So what gives? Nintendo say:

A number of variables can affect a game's release date. Therefore, the Wii-kly Update is the only authority for confirmed release dates of Virtual Console games.

Thanks for the surprise! Here's a hint: when the publishers themselves announce a release date, and you go and yank it, it's not a surprise. It's a disappointment.

Nintendo releases statement concerning Virtual Console release dates [Go Nintendo]