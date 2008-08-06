The iPhone Force Unleashed In Action

Apparently the THQ Wireless version of Star Wars: The Force Unleashed for the iPhone wasn't a surprise to everyone. Over at Crunch Gear they've had this video posted since the middle of last month, demonstrating the sheer screen-tilting power of the force. It looks...hmmm. It looks as if I am sticking to the console versions. Yep, most definitely.

Exclusive: Star Wars: The Force Unleashed for iPhone [Crunch Gear]