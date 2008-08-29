The King of Fighters XII Playable Next Month!

Next month at the arcade Amusement Machine Show in Chiba, Japan, SNK is rolling out the first playable King of Fighters XII cabinets for Joe Q. Public! SNK has also released three new screenshots as well.

While writing the arcade book, I had a chance to check out The King of Fighters XII at SNK's offices on the actual cabinet — they even opened it up so I could check out the TAITO Type X2 system board. Obviously, it was an earlier build, but the game looked (and played) great. Those who like SNK fighters should be very, very happy, and the 100 percent hand-drawn graphics are stunning. The game is slated to hit Japanese arcades later this year.

If you live in Tokyo and want to hit the Amusement Machine show (it's the 46th one — think about it!), it show will be held at the Makuhari Messe. It runs from the 18th to the 20th with the 20th being a public day. If you purchase your ticket in advance, it's only ¥700, but ¥1,000 the day of the show. If you are over sixty or under than elementary school age, then it's free.

