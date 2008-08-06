The Last Guy Promotional Clip Now With English Subtitles!

An English translated version of the interview with The Last Guy's "developers" speaking Bengali — tongue planted firmly in cheek. The actual developers are Sony's Japan Studio and responsible for the PSP's Work Time Fun. Pretty sure they don't have a goat in their office, either. Well, maybe they do. Who knows.
@Lancehead
Actually, its a lot more funny.
I don't speak Hindi but that was village idiot/political activist Bengali both in language and in manerisms... Reminded me of an uncle..
so good XD