The Last Guy Promotional Clip Now With English Subtitles!


An English translated version of the interview with The Last Guy's "developers" speaking Bengali — tongue planted firmly in cheek. The actual developers are Sony's Japan Studio and responsible for the PSP's Work Time Fun. Pretty sure they don't have a goat in their office, either. Well, maybe they do. Who knows.

The Last Guy 'developer interview' translated, story revealed [PS3 Fanboy]

Comments

  • shoitaan @Shoitaan

    @Lancehead
    Actually, its a lot more funny.
    I don't speak Hindi but that was village idiot/political activist Bengali both in language and in manerisms... Reminded me of an uncle..
    so good XD

    0

