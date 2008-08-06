The Many Street Fighter Covers of Games TM

What you're looking at is half of the sixteen covers that will be shared out among Issue 73 of Games TM Magazine. That's right, Games created a cover for each of the playable Street Fighter IV characters. Imagine Publishing thinks it may be the biggest split run ever done on a games magazine. I hope they reprint all of the covers as a poster.
