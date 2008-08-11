The Middleman Gets Its Violent Coin-Op On

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Here's an exclusive sneak look at tonight's episode of ABC Family's The Middleman. To bring everyone up to speed: The scene features the show's heroine Wendy Watson and her new boyfriend Tyler, who's completely in the dark about her job fighting aliens and bad dudes. But! They're both totally into zombie films and video games. Oh, and Nolan Bushnell gets name dropped. Tipper Gore, too. And the Dalai Lama.

