The Most Difficult Games Of All Time?



GameTrailers countdown of the 10 Most Difficult of all time brings back so many painful memories for me. For once, I played every game on the list, and the development of the dirty mouth I have today can be directly traced back to many of these. The only games I take exception to are F-Zero GX - the only racing game series I ever excelled at - and Battletoads, which while difficult to be sure, was nowhere near number one difficult. Ug. I'm going to need an antacid.