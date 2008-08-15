The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Most Difficult Games Of All Time?


GameTrailers countdown of the 10 Most Difficult of all time brings back so many painful memories for me. For once, I played every game on the list, and the development of the dirty mouth I have today can be directly traced back to many of these. The only games I take exception to are F-Zero GX - the only racing game series I ever excelled at - and Battletoads, which while difficult to be sure, was nowhere near number one difficult. Ug. I'm going to need an antacid.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles