The Official Vault Dweller's Survival Guide In Pictures

I know I've been going on and on and on about the Fallout 3 presence at Penny Arcade Expo, but seriously, they really deserve it. Take, for instance, this handy-dandy Vault Dweller's Survival Guide they've been handing out to everyone who stops by. Not only does the 47-page book explain how to adapt to the outside world and warn you about radiation: the silent killer, it also explains "The Unappetizing Truth", aka the reality of cannibalism.

Check out the entire book on the jump... in blurry spy-cam photos.