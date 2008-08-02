The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

The Power Of Video Game Suggestion - Mmmm, Eggs

Since playing through Metal Gear Solid IV, I've gone through a dozen eggs a week. I never used to eat this many eggs, but there I am, nearly every morning, cracking open fresh ones into a hot frying pan, pausing to watch the egg white turn from translucent to opaque, humming a little song to myself. Hell, I never really ate eggs sunny side up before the damn game came out. I was a scramblin' man. Quick, easy, no fuss. What has this stupid game done to me?

Is this an isolated case, or have you folks ever found yourself eating, drinking, or doing things a certain way after seeing it in a game? I'm not talking purchasing large baskets of Axe deodourant due to an in-game ad here - we've all done that. I'm talking more subtle things here. Going on a fresh fruit kick after a Pac-Man marathon, or getting really into curry after watching the marathon curry cutscene in Xenosaga II? How much power do video games have over our daily habits? If only we had a comments section in which to discuss such things.

Comments

  • Stas Guest

    Absolutely. This has happened to me before in the past. My major eating influence first came from a TV show - Futurama, during the episode about the jar of anchovies. Since then, I've started loving them.

    Similarly, after playing The World Ends With You, I've taken a liking to Ramen (I hated soups in the past).

    I'm sure there are other examples.

    0
  • Jordan Guest

    Metal Gear Solid 4 makes me want to smoke more

    0
  • Kai Guest

    Hey, after watching an episode of Cowboy Bebop, where Spike and Jet were eating hard boiled eggs, I could'nt stop eating them... O___O I had 8 in one day... Even though 2 is a more reasonable amount.

    0
  • steve colonna Guest

    you aint kidding. right now im eating sunny side up eggs dropped in ramen for a minute. i would have never thought about that before msg4 but now i cant eat ramen without them....

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles