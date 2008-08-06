The PS3? Yeah, We're Only Using 30-40% Of What It's Got

Sony's all-about-me blog ThreeSpeech has an interview up with Richard Lemarchand, one of the lead designers at Naughty Dog. Naturally the topic of Uncharted and its trophies came up, but towards the end there's an intriguing bit on just how much of the PS3's processing power is utilised by developers at present. Here are the specifics:

"That's why we think we're probably only using 30 or 40 per cent of the power of the PS3 right now, and there's this great, untapped potential. All third-party developers can get the Edge libraries for free and are going to be able to use them in their own ways, to get more and more and more out of the PS3 over the years."

The original Playstation proved that "old" doesn't mean "slow", and the PS2's done a decent job of carrying the torch. It stands to reason that developers will continue to milk more of everything from the PS3's hardware, at which point it'll achieve sentience and destroy us all.

Naughty Dog's Richard Lemarchand, Co-Lead Game Designer of Uncharted, talks trophies, Edge, cells and studios... [ThreeSpeech]