The Schwag of PAX08

The schwag of Penny Arcade Expo includes an eclectic mix of PAX-themed giveaways and buyables. My favourite among the offerings though are these three PAX-wrapped consoles.

A blue, black and grey PS3, Wii and Xbox 360 will go to the winner and runner-up of this year's Omegathon, with the winner also landing themselves a trip to the Tokyo Game Show.

If you're hitting the show and not one of the lucky few selected to compete in the Omegathon you can still get your hands on some PAX-themed goodies.

Among the stuff you can buy is a DeathAdder mouse from Razer with a PAX logo slapped on it. Only 400 of these were made and they'll set you back $US 60. A Collectors Edition copy of On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness Episode One, which comes with a shirt, a keyring and a die, will also be on sale at the show.

Penny Arcade